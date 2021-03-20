At Mario’s Restaurant, the recipes mostly stay the same. Not much has changed here since it opened on Arthur Avenue, 102 years ago. Then the pandemic turned the restaurant industry upside down.



Fifth generation owner Regina Migliucci-Delfino says these have been Mario’s darkest days ever. Although indoor dining can now resume at 50% capacity, she does not see this as a difference maker.



“I really can’t get more people in here because six feet regulation, so you still only can get this same amount of people,” Migliucci-DelFino.



That’s why she wasted no time in getting an application ready for the next round of financial help-- nearly $29 billion in new federal aid for restaurants and bars. Migliucci-DelFino received help under the federal Payroll Protection Program last year and is hoping for assistance again.



“I know people that try to do it themselves and were not successful because they asked for so much data that we might not be able to give them the correct numbers and then they were bouncing things back,” she said.



During the first round of government assistance in 2020, the bulk of all money distributed in New York City, went to businesses in Manhattan. This go around small business groups in the Bronx like the Belmont BID, are hoping to get a larger share of the money.



“What happened last time, is by the time our smaller merchants were ready to compete, all the money was gone,” Frank Franz, the BID's treasurer.



The local Business Improvement District is helping its owners navigate the complex application process.



“Regardless of our level of effort, you can’t compete with a corporation with deep pockets that has whole stops of accountants and seven people on duty all the time,” he said.



He hopes that this time, small businesses in the Bronx fare better.