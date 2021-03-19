BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spectrum News has been traveling around Western New York this Lenten season, looking for the best fish fry.

This week, it's The Flaming Fish restaurant on Main Street in downtown Buffalo.

People probably know The Flaming Fish food truck but at the end of last year, they opened their first storefront and they're serving up some delicious dishes.

Spectrum News got a behind-the-scenes look at their production earlier this week.

And as you can imagine, they have a lot of meatless options for your Friday. From the traditional fried haddock, to catfish, shrimp, and more.

They can prepare each meatless item differently. The owner says their shrimp po'boy is one of their most popular dishes. They had the food truck for six years and they specialize in takeout so being able to bring that business to a storefront is helping expand their already popular food spot.

"And it's been great, all of our customers with the food truck have followed us and since having the restaurant open, we have new regulars that are becoming friends so it's been great, we have been loving it so far," said Deanna Johnson, Flaming Fish co-owner.

They have a few delivery options through GrubHub, online, and phone orders.

The Flaming Fish is closed Sundays and Mondays and then open Tuesday through Saturday.