As of Friday, restaurants in upstate New York are now allowed to operate at 75% capacity for indoor dining.

That's an increase from 50%.

The decision was made as coronavirus numbers remain low, allowing establishments to operate safely and with strict health protocols.

The state's current positivity rate is less than 3%.

The 11 p.m. curfew will be lifted for many businesses in the coming weeks. That includes casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, pool halls, gyms, and fitness centers.

Bars and restaurants are not part of that group and will still have to close at 11 p.m. for the time being. Catered events must end by midnight.