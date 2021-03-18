NEWARK, N.Y. — A Wayne County company is expanding into Chili and it's bringing more than 100 jobs with it.

Monroe County announced Wednesday that IEC Electronics Corporation of Newark is buying and renovating an 86,000 square-foot facility on Jetview Drive.

The move is expected to generate 150 full-time jobs.

The company is an electronics manufacturer providing what it calls life-saving and mission critical products in fields ranging from aerospace to medical.

Renovations are starting this month with an eye towards opening in July.

Career fairs and hiring events are expected later this spring.