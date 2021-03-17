HILTON, N.Y. — Pettinari’s may have an unassuming façade, but inside it’s an “everything” market that has been feeding the Hilton and Hamlin communities for more than 30 years.

Pettinari’s has been a staple in Hilton since 1989. You can buy gasoline, get breakfast, lunch, dinner, and groceries.

Giuseppe Pettinari never planned on owning the deli, but when his dad, Dominic‘s decided to sell the business, Giuseppe knew he had to buy it.

“It was weird to think about it not being in the family when I grew up here,” said Giuseppe. “I was 3-years-old running around this place just like my kids are now. When he said he was going to sell it and someone else was going to own it and I wasn’t going to be able to just walk in here and make myself a sandwich, I knew I would regret it if I never tried to take it over and run the business.”

Giuseppe, his wife Katie, and sons Mimmo and Luca are celebrating one year as the new owners of Pettinari’s. But guess what? His dad still works here.

“He just knows everybody and all the customers," said Giuseppe. "He knows how to do every jobs in the building. It’s funny, when he said he wanted to retire, I asked him how many hours he wanted and he said 'well, just give me 40 hours.'"

“That’s a vacation for me after working 80 hours a week,” said Dominic Pettinari. “This is nothing. I love being here. I just love being here.”

At Pettinari’s, meat is where it’s at. It’s fresh, locally sourced when available beef, chicken and pork. What really sets them apart is their homemade sausage. They’ve created some 50 different flavors of it. Giuseppe credits the small shop success to the best business teacher ever, his dad.

“We have a lot of very loyal customers,” said Giuseppe. “It is just incredible how fast it has grown and the support we have gotten from the little town here.“

Pettinari's is located 918 Roosevelt Hwy in Hilton. It is open seven days a week. You can reach them at (585) 392-4450.