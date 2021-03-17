ANAHEIM, Calif. — Theme park fans in the state can now circle April 30 on their calendar.

After being closed for more than a year, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen on April 30, Disney officials said Wednesday. The Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is also slated to reopen the day before, on April 29. The hotel and both theme parks will reopen with limited capacity, officials said. For now, only California residents will be able to visit the parks.

"The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here," Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, said in a statement. "We're excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place."

The reopening date announcement comes more than a year after the coronavirus pandemic shutdown theme parks across the state as part of a statewide effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The shutdowns to Disneyland and other theme parks resulted in tens of thousands of employees being laid off or furloughed.

Most of last year, the state faced immense pressure from theme park operators, union officials, and city leaders to release guidance to reopen theme parks, which are tourism magnets and major economic generators in their respective cities.

But as coronavirus cases rose, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials rebuffed those calls.

With the vaccine for COVID-19 out and positive coronavirus cases going down, state officials, earlier this month, relaxed its shutdown rules and allowed the theme park to reopen again starting April 1.

Under the new guidance, theme parks can reopen at 15% capacity when their home county reaches the red tier, 25% in the orange tier, and 35% in the yellow tier. Orange County, home of Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm, hit the red tier earlier this week.