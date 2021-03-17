The statewide 11 p.m. curfew on some businesses will be lifted at the start of next month, but will remain in place for bars restaurants for now, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday in a conference call with reporters.

Gyms, bowling alleys, casinos, and pool halls will no longer have the curfew beginning April 5.

The 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants will stay in place “for now.”

Cuomo said the state will reassess that statute in April.

The current 11 p.m. closing time for bars and restuarants was put in place in early February.