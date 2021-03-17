ROCHESTER, N.Y. — St. Patrick's Day sure does feel a little different this year, but Irish pubs and restaurants are keeping tradition, going and serving up all kinds of Irish food and drinks, including McGinnity's on West Ridge Road in Rochester.

Family-owned McGinnity’s is going on 46 years of sharing Ireland with Rochester. This time last year, McGinnity’s like every restaurant, was closed due to the COVID-19 shutdown. It has been a challenging year, but the McGinnity family is a hardworking bunch.

What You Need To Know McGinnity's has been in business for 46 years



McGinnity‘s is open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 534 West Ridge Road near Dewey Avenue



Corned beef, cabbage, roast beef, gravy, and Irish soda bread are on the St. Patrick's Day menu

“We made it through and we will continue to make it," said owner Bridie McGinnity.

It may be on a smaller scale this St. Patrick’s Day, but they are sharing their traditional Irish-American recipes of corned beef and cabbage, roast beef and gravy, and Irish soda bread. They would love to fill your belly.

🇮🇪 Get your corned beef and cabbage to-go today! McGinnity’s on W. Ridge Rd. near Dewey Ave. has been sharing Ireland with Rochester for 46 years! ☘️ Open 10am-11pm. (585) 663-5810 Say hi to Bridie and Maggie! @SPECNewsROC #StPatricksDay #roc pic.twitter.com/Zmsy2CvVGU — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 17, 2021

"We always do a number of take-outs and we might be a little bit more busy today," McGinnity said. "Everybody will get their corned beef. Even the vegetarians come by, even though they don’t eat the corned beef, they eat all of the other parts. We are happy to see everybody.”

Reservations are required. Take-out is always an option. McGinnity‘s is open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 534 West Ridge Road near Dewey Avenue. You can reach them at (585) 663-5810.