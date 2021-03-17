DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Business owners and community leaders are banding together to revitalize Seabreeze Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

It is a process that starts this Friday in a community workshop.

At Seabreeze Fine Jewelry, Lyle Trachtman has been selling jewels and diamonds since 1983. As the years passed and customers changed, he noticed so did Seabreeze Boulevard.

“We need a facelift, we need some help yes, it needs to be cleaned up,” said Trachtman.

He claimed the boulevard is not what it used to be.

“The appearance is everything, if you look out front of our store it always is neat and clean, I am going to be doing whatever it takes to keep it that way but you want the neighboring businesses all up and down the street to look the same and some of them take great care and have thee own next to it not take that great care is not great,” said Trachtman.

He explained it is becoming a place with fewer people walking around and that is avoided by some at night.

According to Daytona Beach Police Department, in the last year, it has responded to 2,401 calls along Seabreeze alone.

“It is an ongoing problem that does need to be corrected,” said Trachtman.

Those are all reasons that the new ownership at the Plaza Resort and Spa, which anchors Seabreeze, is hoping to start a conversation.

“As we are coming out of this pandemic, this is the perfect springboard for Seabreeze Boulevard to reposition itself to reimagine itself, to go through a revitalization,” said Duane Winjum, general manager of the Plaza Resort and Spa.

Friday night, they are holding a workshop at the hotel with business owners, property owners and community leaders to discuss what they can do to make Seabreeze Boulevard better — like improving lighting, the sidewalks and the overall aesthetics.

“We feel that Seabreeze has an opportunity to become a place for families to come whether it be through more restaurants or more unique boutiques shops, possibly a nice cream parlor," said Winjum.

Trachtman supports those ideas.

“Love it, love it, that would be a dream,” said Trachtman.

That is exactly the change he has been waiting to see for years. Now he cannot wait to share his thoughts at the workshop.

“Our goal is that we are actually able to come up with some actionable items from that meeting that everyone agrees upon,” said Winjum.

They are confident this is what will be the start of a new era for Seabreeze Boulevard.

“I think it will be the catalyst for change and we are going to do everything we can to support them and back them in doing that,” said Trachtman.

If you would like to attend this workshop, it is happening this Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. from at the Plaza. Call the resort​ to RSVP.