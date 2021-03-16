Financially 2020 was a tough year for New York's transportation industry because of the pandemic.

Now, help is on the way.

Thanks to the recently-signed American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, federal funding will go directly to airports and transit systems across the state. Western New York will receive a big chunk of that money.

A total of $79 million will go to the region's transit system.

The Buffalo-Niagara International Airport will get a little more than $20 million with Niagara Falls International Airport getting about $2 million.

The remaining airports in the region will receive $32,000 each.