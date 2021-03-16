HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Anthony Palmeri, a teacher at Woodbridge High School in Irvine, has two passions.

First, he loves teaching special needs students.



What You Need To Know According to a report from the U.S. Labor Department, 80% of people with special needs are unemployed



Two high school special education teachers opened a Huntington Beach coffee shop to offer employment to the disabled community



The owners integrated tools used in special education with workplace training to teach special needs employees



10 of the 15 employees at Able Coffee Roasters have intellectual needs

“It’s just rewarding,” said Palmeri. “That’s why I do it. I absolutely love working with that population.”

His second passion is coffee. He often walks around the classroom with a cup of Joe in hand. And now, Palmeri has blended both of his passions.

After school recently, some of Palmeri’s students piled into his Jeep to go out for a cup of coffee, or two, or three. As Palmeri drove, he held up a coffee thermos in the rearview mirror so it could be seen by one of his students in the backseat.

Just before taking a sip, Palmeri asked a rhetorical question, “What’s this, Chase?”

“It’s coffee!” shouted Chase.

“Gotta have coffee before we go to work at the coffee shop,” Palmeri said.

The group isn't headed to just any coffee shop. It’s their coffee shop. The Jeep pulled up in front of Able Coffee Roasters in Huntington Beach.

Inside, a teenage girl, Maligne, greeted and took orders from customers. After making change out of the cash register, she headed over to the cappuccino machine and starts grinding beans.

Chase took his place on a stool behind the cash register. He generally keeps an eye on things. He’s also on standby, ready to scurry over to the ice machine to fetch ice for a frappuccino.

In the corner, another student Mike sat at a counter, where he stamped paper cups with the Able logo in black ink. He stacked them neatly into sleeves.

They are all employees at the shop, and they all have intellectual needs. Palmeri owns Able Coffee Roasters with his business partner Adeel Asif. He, too, is a java fanatic.

Asif, a behavioral therapist, met Palmeri while supporting his students in the classroom. Asif explained how he gets satisfaction from helping the students grow.

“To be able to motivate them to be successful… in the community is important to me,” said Asif.

However, the students’ chance of success in the community is very low. As Asif noted, the U.S. Department of Labor reports 80% of special needs students cannot find employment once they complete their education. Palmeri thinks that is a conservative estimate, that the unemployment rate is actually higher.

Palmeri and Asif decided to open a business that could create paid employment opportunities for the disabled. They brainstormed several ideas. But, as they both swigged their coffee, they realized they need not look further than the mug at the tips of their noses.

They both love coffee, and that product is always in demand. So, why not open a coffee shop?

It was important to them that they brew their own beans. Except neither Palmeri nor Asif knew a single thing about brewing coffee commercially. So, the teachers became students. They attended a six-month course on how to roast coffee beans. They mastered the craft.

Palmeri dipped his hands into a container of freshly roasted beans.

“These are our single-origin Bali. We roast these beans to a light or a medium roast level,” boasted Palmeri.

Their menu has beverages offered at most coffee houses: espressos, lattes, Americanos, and more. But Able Coffee Roasters has food items with names that are familiar to teachers who work in special education. Customers can order “Positive Reinforcers,” like “Hazelnut Heaven,” which is toast with Nutella, strawberries, and bananas. Or they could order a “Negative Reinforcer” like an “Able-Ritto,” which are scrambled eggs with steak and avocado.

“We were able to transfer what we learned in the classroom,” said Palemeri. “And we brought it here to the coffee shop.”

Behind the counter they use classroom techniques like “accommodations” and “reinforcers.” For example, there is a laminated check list beside the cash register with clear visuals on “how to take customer orders.”

Over on the refrigerator is a sign that reads, “This fridge has.” On it are spaces to affix interchangeable square pictures with Velcro that read “whole milk, low fat milk,” or “coconut milk.”

Palmeri trained Shane on how to make one of their food items. He grabbed a laminated picture of a piece of toast.

“So, get the toast, and put it here,” instructed Palmeri, as Shane followed along.

Shane attached laminated pictures of strawberries and bananas.

Currently, 10 of the 15 people employed at Able have special needs. They opened their coffee shop against stiff headwinds. First, there was the competition. But they also opened up shop just when the COVID-19 pandemic erupted. But still, they asked special needs teenagers and adults to apply for jobs. And many did.

“We always say ‘thank you for applying,’” said Palmeri.

It takes courage, he added. It’s intimidating for someone to apply for a job when they have absolutely no experience.

Business has been brisk. Adif noted that customers come from as far away as San Diego.

“Oh, the coffee is excellent,” said Oscar Magaña, a customer seated at an outside table who traveled 20 miles with his wife. “I really don’t mind, because I love supporting them. I love to support people who support a great cause… and I love the special needs community.”

But the pay off, Palmari said came on pay day.

"For Adif and I, it was one of the most rewarding experiences of our lives," he said.

The employees teared up, he said, as they passed out their first paychecks.