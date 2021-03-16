Tiffany Christian is a mom and co-owner of Upscale Resale Events, a business hosting consignment shops throughout the area where people can find secondhand items or sell their own and receive a percentage of the sale.

Upscale Resale Event’s first shop event will be held later this week at Sangertown Square in New Hartford. The business was started by four moms during the pandemic who want to help other families with growing kids.

“We thought that it was a good way to get new items that they need or want, clear out the things that they no longer use or outgrow, and make some of that money back so they can buy what they need next,” Christian said.

The event is open to the public on Friday through Sunday, with a presale kicking things off on Thursday. Clothes, toys, and children’s furniture will be available.

“We’re an event. We’re here for four days and then we tear down and pop up at the next location,” said Christian.

Christian hopes the event will be a big success, especially considering many recent closures of big box stores.

“In this area, there’s not a lot for going out and buying your kids clothes anymore because those big retailers are leaving the area, so if you’re looking for kids clothes right now your options are limited, so this gives you a way to get everything you need in one location,” she said.

Christian said more events are in the works, including one in Syracuse in May.

