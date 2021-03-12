David and Judy NuHavun’s commute to work is a short walk to the office — because that office is in their driveway.

“We bought this specifically for making it into a mobile office,” said Judy.

The baby blue mobile office is hard to miss, especially in the sometimes gray Central New York.

Whether it’s at a Wegman’s parking lot or in your driveway, this office comes to you.

The idea for this sort of mobile experience was always something the couple hoped to do.

“As the pandemic continued, by the summertime we were like 'this is a need,'” said Judy.

Inside clients are in a fully sanitized area and safely distanced. Currently, only four clients got their consultations inside of the RV, simply because it’s new and up and running.

“They thought it was cool," said David.

The couple typically works with first-time homebuyers or people looking to relocate. Judy said there have been about four consultations conducted inside.

