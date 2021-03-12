ROCHESTER, N.Y. — L3 Harris Technologies teamed up with Special Touch Bakery to donate $2,500 worth of pies to first responders in our area. This also comes in celebration of National Pi Day.

"It’s been great," said Chief Reg Allen of CHS Mobile Integrated Healthcare. "The appreciation of every single person that we have come in contact with for the service that we provided in these times has been very much appreciated. It’s just a heartwarming feeling to be able to participate and for them to do this for the first responders."

"To be able to open this up again and to provide these pies and to see them face to face to just say thank you is what makes this event amazing and shows our support for the community," said Chris Tumminelli, L3 Harris process and manufacturing engineer.

The pies are being distributed to 88 organizations including RTS, the Rochester Police Department, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.