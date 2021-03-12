GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Friday marks another week of fish fries and so far Spectrum News has taken you to places in West Seneca, Cheektowaga, and East Amherst.

This week it's a restaurant called The Beach House on Grand Island. They have three different kinds of fish fry to try!

Fried haddock, broiled, and even yellow pike. They say fish fry season is always a busy time of year for them and they offer it Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Happy Fish Fry Friday! Today we’re at The Beach House on Grand Island! We’ll be live here this morning @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/6griOvvKAK — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) March 12, 2021

The manager says he believes the fryer is what makes their fish fry the best.

“It’s a magical fryer. When we did Taste of Grand Island, we rented a fryer and it wasn’t as good,” said manager Christian Westmore.

They also offer take-out as well as dine-in. The Beach House Restaurant is open seven days a week.