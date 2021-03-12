CARSON, Calif. — Outgoing and determined, Jacqueline Le is a Girl Scout on a mission, and with cookie selling season in full swing, she has been working hard to perfect her sales pitch.

“I’m pretty comfortable with it [sales pitch] because I know it, over and over again so I can do it,” Jacqueline said.

She hopes to sell more than 750 boxes this year. It was her record last year and the highest in her troop, but it is a tall order given that selling this year looks much different from last year. Her mom, Akiko Kitazumi, said before the pandemic, her 8-year-old daughter would sell the iconic cookies near her workplace, but no one goes to the office anymore.

“We’ve lost a lot of those places, you know, but we’ve had friends and family that have been making really big orders,” Kitazumi said.

Jacqueline still has a lot more selling to do in order to reach her goal so she and her mom put their heads together to think outside the cookie box. They set up a digital storefront through the Girl Scouts organization, which allows Jacqueline to sell on a website and through an app. They also post videos of Jacqueline giving her sales pitch on Instagram.

Kitazumi is even going the extra mile by making contactless cookie deliveries all over Southern California, with her daughter in tow. It gives Jacqueline a chance to practice talking to customers, at a safe distance, but it also means many hours spent in the car.

“[It] takes a lot longer than we ever expected, every time, every day,” she said. “The traffic and everything because sometimes we’ll have one in Santa Monica. Sometimes we’ll have one in San Gabriel Valley.”

Since outdoor dining at restaurants reopened, it's given Jacqueline a chance to catch more customers outside while she works on her entrepreneurial skills.

“Because where else do you really learn that? Like with real money and tendering and managing, making sure you thank them,” said Kitazumi with a smile and a nod to her daughter.

Despite the extra time, effort and mileage, there is silver lining as the duo have spent more time together than ever during the pandemic.

“Usually I have school and I have this and then I have that, because we are really busy,” Jacqueline said.

She is close to selling 750 boxes and if her cookie selling efforts are any indication of what’s to come, Jacqueline hopes to blow past that goal.