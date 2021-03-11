ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was a development project that changed the way people viewed Rochester as they entered the city from the south, but the floundering CityGate project has fallen on hard times.

Now, the city of Rochester is looking to foreclose on the property, saying the developer hasn't paid the taxes. The city is asking for someone to oversee tenant payments and for the properties to be sold from the original owners.

The property has had its fair share of challenges over the years, including issues with back taxes and bigger chain restaurants leaving the property.

Right now, the CityGate Plaza houses Costco, sporting goods company REI, and Dibella's Subs.