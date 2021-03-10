ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tom Golisano's influence has touched much of the Rochester community. Now, it has reached Eastman Kodak.
The Paychex founder invested in 9% of the company.
His Grand Oaks Capital investment firm will dedicate $100 million to helping the company get out of debt.
Golisano is one of the local business titans answering Kodak's call for investors to help it knock down debt.
Golisano's buying preferred stock in the deal, which will allow Grand Oaks to name one person to the Kodak board.