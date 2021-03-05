LACKAWANA, N.Y. — Work is underway to turn part of the former Bethlehem Steel site into a raw sugar refinery.
Empire State Development says crews are demolishing the interior of three abandoned structures at the Lackawanna site and refurbishing them.
It's all part of a $19 million project by Sucro Sourcing, a Miami-based sugar cane refiner.
ESD says the project is expected to create 55 full-time jobs in the next three to five years.
When the refinery opens in 2024, the facility is expected to produce 300,000 tons of refined sugar per year.