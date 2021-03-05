CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's week three of Friday Fish Fry and if you want something a little bit more unique to switch it up, look no further than The Bayou in Cheektowaga.

They make southern-style comfort food and offer a lot of different seafood options.

Happy Fish Fry Friday! 🐟This morning, we’re at The Bayou in Cheektowaga! They’re also celebrating their one year anniversary this month @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/tsUHPlieqD — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) March 5, 2021

Of course, they have the traditional fish fry, but they also have a soft shell crab sandwich, fried catfish, and more.

They’re also celebrating one year in business. The owner says they opened last March, something he had been planning long before last spring. And then the pandemic hit, but they’ve been able to stay open and they’re excited to be able to offer some delicious fish fry.

“People love our fish fry, they love everything else we sell too. It's great knowing the community is out there supporting small businesses, not just our own. It’s a fun thing and I love doing it and we are here to stay,” said owner Mike Rottger.

If you aren’t feeling the traditional fish fry—they also have a soft shell crab sandwich, fried catfish and more. @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/4CiK25e2pP — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) March 5, 2021

The Bayou is open for sit-down dining and take-out. They are also on Door Dash and Grub Hub.

The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday from 5-10 p.m.