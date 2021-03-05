It's not the end for an Erie County business destroyed by a fire this week. The owner is vowing to get her establishment back on its feet after all the support she's received in the days following the devastating blaze.

"As soon as I got here, it was just too late, it was just fully engulfed in flames," said Brandy Lombardo, owner of Deli O's.

On Monday afternoon, a fire ravaged Deli O's, a premier convenience store located on Herr Road in Angola.

"My daughter called me and told me that the building was on fire, and I just, I thought she was kidding. I started laughing at first, I said 'okay' and she said 'mom, I'm sorry,' she started crying and when she started crying, I realized she was not joking," Lombardo said.

Headed down to Angola today to speak with the owner of Deli O’s. A fire destroyed the business earlier this week. Here’s a picture of what the establishment looked like right after the fire. pic.twitter.com/2W1wtx0VPq — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNewsTV) March 5, 2021

Lombardo's business crumbled right before her eyes. The building's roof ended up collapsing causing so much damage the building had to be demolished.

On Thursday afternoon, crews continued to remove what was leftover.

"It's surreal to me. I just I still haven't been able to take it all in," Lombardo said.

But what's helped her deal with it all, the community. She posted on Facebook to let people know what happened and the post now has dozens of shares and comments showing support.

"Just complete strangers, I had somebody ask if they can donate their time to pick up and do all the demo work at no charge. I've had other business owners ask if they can start a GoFundMe. I have to reopen because of this community, I have never had so many people reach out to me and just give their thanks," she said.

This is what it looked like when I was there today. The building was a total loss so it had to be demolished. But the owner vows to rebuild, we’ll tell you why coming up tonight on @SPECNewsBuffalo. pic.twitter.com/scw5qdre5Z — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNewsTV) March 5, 2021

The outpouring of support is serving as motivation for her to rebuild Deli O's bigger and better than ever before.

"I've had customers coming and walking up, and just crying just more than I have and they are just in total disbelief and everybody just keeps telling me you have to reopen we have to reopen and waiting and we'll support you in any way that we can," she said.

Lombardo tells Spectrum News the fire was accidental. She hopes to reopen before the end of the year.