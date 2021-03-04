One World Market has been a staple on the Ithaca Commons for more than two decades, selling unique fair trade items.

Their handcrafted products come from 40 different countries. While the store is nonprofit, and doesn’t have an owner, it does have Curt Bayer. He’s been with the store since the day it opened more than 20 years ago.

“As a charity, our intention is not to try to make money, we’re trying to sell these merchandise for the artisans," said Bayer. “The kind of person that comes in the store tends to be socially conscious, friendly, a person that cares. It's been a joy to work here.”

The whole point of the store is selling items at a high enough price to fairly pay the international creators.

“These are issues I care about. I want to help people who are poor," said Bayer. "I think income inequality is one of the biggest issues in the world. And certainly this is part of what we’re addressing."

It's an issue to perhaps to continue operating for another two decades to come.

“And that’s who we are, that’s what we do, and it's worked so far," said Bayer.

