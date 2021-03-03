ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For sale: one iconic Rochester food legacy.

Nick Tahou's owner Alex Tahou tells Spectrum News he is fielding interest from potential buyers for the building. And he's ready to retire, so he put it on the market.

$975,000 is the asking price, and that includes the license for the restaurant name.

Nick Tahou's has been open since the 1960s and the originator of the garbage plate.

Tahou says there's a combination of factors going into this decision, including pandemic restrictions.

"Ideally, I'd like to see someone buy the building and license them to continue to sell garbage plates in the building," he said. "That'd keep Nick Tahou's on the same corner that it's been for 103 years: 50 years across the street and 53 years here."

Tahou says he could see business increase if a new owner pursued a liquor license for the location.

The building is a former train station from the late 19th century and is more than 8,000 square feet.