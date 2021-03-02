Amazon has given its new mobile app icon a shave after some social media users said it looked like it had a Hitler mustache.

The new logo was designed to resemble a cardboard box. It’s brown and includes the company’s trademark A-to-Z arrow, which is shaped like a smiley face. Above the arrow was a small piece of blue tape with a jagged edge, which some people commented looked like an Adolf Hitler-style mustache.

Amazon quietly updated the logo in recent days, changing the tape to look more squared with one corner folder over.

In a statement emailed to Spectrum News on Tuesday, the e-commerce titan did not directly address the recent tweak, only saying: "Amazon is always exploring new ways to delight our customers. We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their door step."

The new logo debuted in select countries in January and worldwide on Apple devices Feb. 22 and on Android devices March.

It’s the first redesign of the icon in five years.