Interskate 91 South has been around for 31 years, and Robert Gould has been the manager for the last 11 years.

He has always loved to skate; it's been a hobby of his for more than three decades now.

"It was difficult, thankfully we got through it," said Gould, the owner of Interskate 91 South.​

In January of 2020, Gould finally saved up enough money to buy the rink, but that is when the pandemic hit. He said ever since, his roller skating business has felt more like a roller coaster.

"A lot of our competitors, whether it was ice skating, bowling, or recreation or fitness, they were allowed to reopen and even though they had capacity limits and restrictions, we thought we could do the same but unfortunately the governor's rulings wouldn't allow it," Gould explained. "We were closed nine out of the last 11 months, so we are very excited to open up and to welcome back any of the customers who are ready."

Monday, the state moved to Phase Three, Step Two of its reopening plan. Roller skating rinks can operate at 50% capacity. At Interskate South, the normal capacity is just over 600, so that would allow 300 people in, but Gould said they are limiting it more than 50% just so be safe.

"We've seen what 200 feels like in the building and when it's properly spread out over 25,000 square feet, it still feels pretty comfortable," said Gould. "People are able to maintain social distancing."

Interskate is also doing contact tracing, taking temperatures and put plexiglass up. They are enforcing the mandatory mask mandate and are taking part in extra precautionary cleaning measures during their hours of operation and behind the scenes.

"We are sanitizing our skates and taking them out of rotation for a minimum of 24 hours," Gould said.

Although it has been tough, he said they have been able to survive the pandemic because of the support they have received.

"There's been an incredible outpouring of support from the community. We do get to know our customers pretty well, a lot of loyal families, or whether we call them rink rats or family, or guests," said Gould. "We are expecting people to come out and if some people aren't ready, we will be here when they are."

Everything at Interskate is ready to go and they are expecting their first public skate to happen on Tuesday. It will be $2 Tuesday, so that is $2 admission, $2 skate rental and even $2 laser tag. There is no advanced ticket purchasing. Business will operate as a first come, first served basis for now.