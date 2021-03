ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is honoring a 19th Ward restaurant for 20 years of being in business.

Mayor Lovely Warren awarded People's Choice Kitchen owner Van Stanley with a key to the city.

Stanley has been making Caribbean cuisine in the 19th Ward for two decades and is known for her charitable work through the restaurant for the neighborhood.

You can visit the restaurant on Brooks Avenue from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday.