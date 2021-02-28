BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of local bars and restaurants suing the state are now allowed to stay open past 11 p.m.

BREAKING: Judge Timothy Walker has granted the bars and restaurants suing the state a temporary injunction lifting the 11 p.m. curfew for those businesses. Effective immediately they can return to normal business hours according to HoganWillig law firm: — Ryan Whalen (@RyanWhalenCT) February 28, 2021

State Supreme Court Judge Timothy Walker granted a temporary injunction Saturday lifting the state-imposed 11 p.m. curfew.

According to HoganWillig, the law firm representing those establishments, 94 bars and restaurants in Western New York can immediately return to normal business hours.

The judge also denied a motion from the state's attorneys to move the venue of the lawsuit, saying they haven't demonstrated Erie County is an improper setting for the proceedings.

HoganWillig says it applauds Walker's decision. Spectrum News is expecting to hear more from the firm Sunday.

Spectrum News has also reached out to the governor's office for comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.