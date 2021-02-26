EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — It wouldn’t be Friday without a fish fry and Tops Friendly Markets offers a lot of options from their beer-battered haddock and more.

They serve a delicious plate full of fish, fries coleslaw, and tartar sauce! Spectrum News got a look behind the scenes at how they make it.

It’s a simple, easy, 10-minute process.

The media relations manager says last week alone, they sold 25,000 fish fry meals across all of their stores. They sell fish fries year-round, but this is always their busiest time of the year.

They have a table by their carry-out cafe with fish fry hot and ready to go. To continue to ditch the lines, they also have some other options.

“We recommend people to give us a call ahead of time, or a lot of people will stop in before they do their shopping, place an order by our carry-out cafe and by the time they are done their shopping, it’s ready to go,” said Kathy Sautter, public and media relations manager for Tops Friendly Markets.

Tops sells its fish fry from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. during Lent.