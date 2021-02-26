ALABAMA, N.Y. — Nearly 70 jobs will soon be coming to Genesee County after a major power company decided to invest millions of dollars into a new hydrogen fuel production facility.

Plug Power plans to build the state-of-the-art facility at the 1,200-acre Western New York Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park in the town of Alabama.

This nearly $300 million project will be the first building on the STAMP site. The company will also fund an electric substation to support its expansion and future opportunities at the business park.

This new facility is expected to produce 45 tons of green hydrogen daily.

This expansion is all part of plan to build up to seven of these facilities across North America by 2022.