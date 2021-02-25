Due to a family emergency that has taken owner David Liu of out of state, his small crepe stand in Flushing, Queens, named A Crepe, won’t be reopening until early March.

What You Need To Know Owner of A Crepe in Flushing, Queens, say DoorDash claims he violated the food delivery company's Terms of Service but won't explain how



Creperie owner shared images with NY1 News showing DoorDash withdrew more than $45,000 from the owner's bank account



Spokeswoman for Door Dash replied to NY1 News Wednesday afternoon that the company is looking into the matter and will respond as soon as possible

Liu, who lives in Flushing, had to let workers go due to the pandemic and is now the only person who works there. And on top of his family concerns, Liu is grappling with a business crisis involving DoorDash.

“I almost went crazy, oh my god, what’s going on?!?” said Liu.

Liu said he couldn’t believe his eyes, when he checked his bank account on January 19 and noticed that DoorDash, the food delivery service that has exploded in popularity during the pandemic, had made nine withdrawals that day, adding up to $46,700.

Liu is not comfortable speaking in English, so he asked his business partner, Eric Leung, to describe how alarmed he felt when he noticed all of that money that could have paid for food and rent and rent had been withdrawn.

“Basically all the proceeds and sales that A Crape has made over the past two months, it was reversed,” Leung explained. “So the money that we made, DoorDash just took that out of our accounts without our permission or knowledge.”

Leung says since DoorDash had access to their account number, the company simply did an Automated Clearinghouse, or ACH transfer to pull funds from the account.

However, the business partners say despite repeated attempts to clarify the situation with the company, they’ve received no clear explanation as to which terms of services they’ve allegedly violated.

In a recent email, dated February 23, a merchant support representative for Door Dash replied:

“You have been identified as going against our Terms of Service. While you can continue to reach out, you will not be reactivated.”

“Additionally, we withdrew the payments for funds acquired during the time where your store breached the ToS, and will not be reimbursing the funds," the reply continued.

In the meantime, with rent due and bills to pay, the business partners says they are grateful that Bank of America has been able to help them recover about $30,000 in funds that were withdrawn by DoorDash. Yet they claim they are still due more than $15,000.

The men said while they plan to consult with an attorney this weekend, they also plan to sever all ties with DoorDash, once this situation is resolved.

“We’ve generated tons of revenues and tons of fees for them,” Leung says, “and the fact that they treated us like this, is not only absurd, it’s quite insulting."

A spokewoman told NY1 Wednesday afternoon the company is looking into the matter and said they will get back to us as soon as possible.