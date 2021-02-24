ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disney fans can once again enjoy a day at a California Disney theme park.

Following up on a previous announcement, the Disneyland Resort Wednesday unveiled a new limited ticket, limited-time food and beverage event called "A Touch of Disney at Disney California Adventure."

This is the first time Disney is reopening one of its Anaheim theme parks since the coronavirus pandemic began last March. Disney's flagship Disneyland remains closed. Walt Disney World in Florida is open with a limited capacity.

Disney will reopen all of Disney California Adventure sans the ride for a limited number of visitors from noon to 8 p.m. starting March 18. A Disney spokesman did not give an end date for the event nor the daily capacity limit, only that Disney is committed to following health and other safety measures.

The event ticket will cost $75 for visitors ages three and up. The ticket price will include parking, admission to Disney California Adventure, unlimited photos, and a $25 dining card that could be used towards the purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The event will feature snack-size portions of famous food and drinks from around the Disneyland Resort, including the hotels and theme parks.

Fans will be able to munch on a pineapple Dole whip, Monte Cristo sandwich, both usually found at Disneyland, and the sweet and spicy chicken wings from Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel, and of course, the lobster nachos from the Lamplight Lounge at Disney California Adventure.

Visitors will also walk around listening to a specially curated soundtrack and wave and take pictures with Mickey and the gang (socially distanced style).

Tickets for the event go on sale starting March 4 on Disneyland.com. Only a select number of tickets will be available for purchase per day. Tickets will be released on a rolling basis until the experience ends, the news release states.

Tickets must be purchased online and in advance for a select date. Disney will not sell any tickets on the premises.

The event comes as large theme parks such as Disneyland remain closed due to state orders to slow the coronavirus spread.

Under state orders, Disney and other large theme park operators cannot fully reopen their theme parks until their home county reaches the yellow tier, the state's least restrictive tier that monitors a county's coronavirus cases. Theme park operators have found ways to circumvent the ban, such as hosting foodie events, opening up playgrounds and themed lands, and hosting drive-thru experiences.

Disney opened up Disney California Adventure's Buena Vista Street as an extension of Downtown Disney. But that experience will end on March 14.