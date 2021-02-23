A West Boylston Gym is teaming up local restaurants to help those in those in need.

Fit Body Boot Camp is offering a 28-day introductory program for $28, and 100 percent of the proceeds from February will go toward buying gift cards to local restaurants including the Draught House.

The gift cards will be given to those in need in the community.

Owners Herve and Nina Medard say they've seen firsthand how COVID-19 has taken a toll on the local economy.

"We are all about results, relationships and community. We are so excited to be partnering with local restaurants to serve our community in a pretty awesome way," says Herve.

"It's nice to be an example of giving. We trust our community is going to support us too. They will hopefully love our program, most of our trials do and they'll stick with us and be able to help us be a part of more of the charity things we do and being part of a community," says Nina.​

The Medards say they welcome people of all fitness levels to join the 28-day program, for more information you can visit their website.