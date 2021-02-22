The storefronts at Worcester’s Union Station have been vacant for years, and a city councilor wants to see what’s being done about it.

Councilor Gary Rosen is asking City Manager Ed Augustus for an update on any progress to market and lease Union Station's available commercial space. He says the Worcester Redevelopment Authority can negotiate with potential renters and arrange leases.

Rosen says there should be renewed activity at the station, as there is all around the Canal District.

"If you just walk through the Canal District, talk to shop owners and store owners, they're excited about the future of the area and Union Station should be an important landmark in that area,” Rosen said. “It's a beautiful building; in fact, it just won an award as one of the most beautiful train stations in America. We know it's very historic. It has everything going for it: location, history, beauty, and now we just have to hope businesses realize that's a great place to establish a new business.”

Rosen is also requesting there be an educational and interactive kiosk or exhibit inside the station, so people can learn about the history and importance of the facility.​