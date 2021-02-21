The Geneseo Family Restaurant closed it doors for good on Sunday after 23 years in business.

"It is what it is," said Owner Ted Tsoukalos, who was tearful.

It's been an emotional day for Tsoukalos because this is last time he'll be serving his customers.

"We were shut down last March for three months and reopened up in June. It was a slow start, slow all of the way through. I didn’t take any PPP loans. I thought I could pull out and recover but it just didn’t happen," said Tsoukalos.

His wife, Kris, says many have come out to eat at the Geneseo Family Restaurant one last time after the announcement was made on Thursday.

"We’re surprised by how much this business and even Ted has meant to the the town and surround counties and the college students," said Kris.

One of those college students was Karen Caswell of Baldwinsville, a senior at SUNY Geneseo. For Caswell, the restaurant served as a weekly tradition during her 4 years in town.

"I’ve also come here to say goodbye to friends and professors and study abroad. It’s been a nice restaurant to come and know that there is always people here caring about each other and spending the time. There was really great food and great environment so I’m really going to miss this place," said Caswell.

Although it's tough to say goodbye, Tsoukalos is able to close the restaurant knowing how much the community cares.

"They were there for me from the beginning until the end and I can’t say thank you enough. It’s overwhelming the support that I’ve gotten," said Tsoukalos.