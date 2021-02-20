LONG BEACH (CNS) — Accounting students at Cal State Long Beach will hold the first of two Zoom sessions Saturday to provide free income tax preparation assistance to families who make $57,000 or less, disabled people, the elderly, students, non-residents and individuals with limited English proficiency.

The service is part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which is IRS-sponsored. Last year, IRS-certified CSULA student volunteers filed state and federal tax returns that combined totaled more than $1 million in refunds.

Saturday and again on March 13, those needing help with tax preparation will be paired up with students for assistance via Zoom between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Appointments are not necessary.

The Zoom link for Saturday is https://sculb-hippa.zoom.us/j/81168705440. For March 13, it is https://sculb-hippa.zoom.us//82479185135.

Qualifying taxpayers may also make weekday appointments at www.csulbbap.com/vita. The typical appointment, which will be conducted on Zoom, takes about 90 minutes. Appointment times are available Mondays-Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants should have the following original documents in hand:

government issued photo ID or driver's license;

original Social Security card or documents of individual taxpayer identification number;

all W-2s and 1099s (if any);

other income and expense information;

students or parents of students bring total tuition fees and expenses paid (form 1098-T);

parents bring total expenses paid for child's daycare if any;

daycare or dependent care provider's address, phone and SSN or EIN;

bank account and routing number (voided check) for direct deposit of refund; and

last year's tax return is helpful, but not required.

To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present via Zoom to sign the required forms.

To make an appointment for tax assistance, go to app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21158180.