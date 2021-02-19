CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Another lawsuit is brewing within the Walden Galleria as the mall's parent company plans to take the clothing retailer Gap to court over back rent.
According to the lawsuit filed by Pyramid Walden Company, the Gap owes the landlord more than $455,000 in past-due rent as of January 27.
Pyramid sent Gap a notice of default on that date, saying it would pursue legal action if the rent situation was not resolved within 10 days.
A spokesperson for Gap Incorporated argues that Pyramid's claims are inaccurate.
Gap released a statement saying: