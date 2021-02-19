CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Another lawsuit is brewing within the Walden Galleria as the mall's parent company plans to take the clothing retailer Gap to court over back rent.

According to the lawsuit filed by Pyramid Walden Company, the Gap owes the landlord more than $455,000 in past-due rent as of January 27.

Pyramid sent Gap a notice of default on that date, saying it would pursue legal action if the rent situation was not resolved within 10 days. 

A spokesperson for Gap Incorporated argues that Pyramid's claims are inaccurate.

Gap released a statement saying:

"Although we did not pay rent while our stores and the shopping centers were closed, we began paying rent when we reopened our stores, and for all of our reopened stores across the country, we are currently paying 100% of the rent provided for in our leases. As we work through remaining negotiations with landlords to equitably share the burden caused by the pandemic we’ve paid what we believe to be fair rent under the evolving circumstances."