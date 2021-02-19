HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. — A new fuel cell vehicle company will make its mark in Honeoye Falls.
Hyzon Motors says it will create 100 new jobs over the next three years.
Asia-based Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies will take over an existing building space on Quaker Meeting House Road where it will manufacture next-gen fuel cells for heavy and medium-duty commercial vehicles.
Empire State Development, Monroe County, and Greater Rochester Enterprise are all assisting with the close to-$8 million project.
Construction at the site is underway, and it could be finished in April.