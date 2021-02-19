WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Friday, February 19 is the first Friday of Lent, and that means it's the beginning of a beloved Western New York tradition of the fish fry!

Last week, Spectrum News got an inside look at The Market in The Square in West Seneca to see how they prepare. They spend weeks preparing for Lent and they make sure to have enough fish to make their battered haddock.

There are two locations. The second is in North Tonawanda.

Friday marks the beginning of a very busy season for them, but they're ready.

"Depends on the day, but Fridays are huge for us. In our West Seneca store on a Friday, on Good Friday, we might do over a thousand, 1,200 fish fries and in North Tonawanda, we might be doing 700-800. So, pretty busy days for us. It means it's pretty good," said Nick Kusmierski, co-owner of The Market in The square.

You can get a fish fry at either location on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.