IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — There is good news for those looking to have some fun when the weather gets warmer. Indoor and outdoor amusement parks can reopen in New York this spring under new restrictions.

Rochester's favorite amusement park Seabreeze in Irondequoit has already announced it will be back open to the public in May.

Driving past Seabreeze last summer was heartbreaking to see the park deserted. But that will change soon and people who live in the area say they're ready to get their season pass.

“This is historic in the neighborhood and there’s so many people who depend on the business. Just to have a little bit of fun in our lives. Just something to really look forward to. The screams of little kids and even adults at night just walking around and experiencing some fun,” said Suzanne Piotrowski of Irondequoit.

On social media, Seabreeze posted about how exciting it will be to welcome back guests and employees. People left hundreds of comments on Seabreeze's Facebook post saying how happy they were to hear the news!

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says outdoor amusement parks like Seabreeze can reopen on April 9 at 33% capacity.

Indoor family amusement centers can reopen as well starting on March 26. They will be limited to 25% capacity.

Both indoor and outdoor parks will require masks, social distancing, and temperature checks with tickets sold in advance.

Indoor spaces have to meet air ventilation and purification standards.

Rides or attractions where social distancing and frequent cleaning can't be done will not be able to reopen.

Overnight camps like Camp Stella Maris or Camp Cory can reopen in June. More guidance from the New York State Department of Health on that will be released in the coming weeks.