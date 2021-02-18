Justina Kowalski planned to be a nurse, she even got her LPN license, but that’s not where her career path landed.

It started as a part-time gig when she was 17 and in college. Fast-forward another 17 years and she owns her own painting business. The single mother of three boys opened Busy Bee Painting Company in 2017.

Busy Bee Painting Company can be reached at (585)-410-1429

“You know, kids and life and stuff had its ways. I took a little break but I decided to go back to it, so that’s what I ended up doing and it kind of just took up from there," said Kowalski.

She estimates she’s painted inside thousands of homes from 25-feet ceilings, to trim work, and custom finishes. She’s good with a brush, you can tell by her manicure. She credits her skills after working for two other paint companies. She needed the flexibility of being her own boss. She's not intimidated in what is a mostly male-dominated business.

“When I am looking at something I can just tell what needs work and doesn’t," said Kowalski, "Whereas other people might not have that talent. More or less, I feel like my attention to detail has definitely helped my business grow. I have had customers say, ‘Can you do that? Do you get on the ladder?’ and I’m like, 'Yep, little old me.'”

The trades run in the family. Her grandpa was a self-made carpenter and her grandmother was a realtor. Justina says do what you love and it won’t feel like a job.

“I mean who would’ve thought 17 years ago that I’d be doing this with you right now, let alone painting houses all over the city. Just don’t give up. If you have your mind set, it’s something, and you are persistent and you keep doing it, eventually I truly believe that it all works out for the best. “

