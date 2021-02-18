BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo chicken sandwiches, street tacos, steak hoagies, and more. Can anyone imagine these dishes being made without the meat itself?

That’s what Sunshine Vegan Eats is doing, challenging the norms of food and opening up many delicious and flavorful options for everyone to enjoy, regardless of whether you are vegan or not.

Black Restaurant Week continues through the 21st! Today we’re highlighting Sunshine Vegan Eats. Chef and Owner Nikki Searles is joining us live this morning on @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/iiqX98LzBh — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) February 18, 2021

Just looking at the food, you wouldn’t be able to tell the options are all meatless.

Sunshine Vegan Eats is a part of Black Restaurant Week, and it has specials going on. But owner Nikki Searles says the eatery is also about to celebrate one year in business. It opened in March 2020, just as the pandemic began.

So this is a vegan steak hoagie! Nikki calls it the Impossible Niyah, named after her granddaughter. It’s impossible meat with onions, mushrooms, her secret sauce and her vegan Sunshine cheese. @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/5tSKjxlE22 — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) February 18, 2021

Even though it’s been tough operating during this time, Searles says she’s had amazing support from customers and the restaurant has been doing well. The first thing you’ll notice about her restaurant is the positivity as you walk in the door.

"When I answer my phone, I will say, 'it’s an amazing day at Sunshine Vegan Eats,' and you catch some of your customers, and they say 'you know what, it is an amazing day.' And they hear that and they come in and the energy, you just make their day," said Searles.

This is her next delicious creation 😋 Tacos! Fried plantains, peppers, onions and homemade cilantro sauce @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/aUg4ZtZSD2 — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) February 18, 2021

Sunshine Vegan Eats opens at 11 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with closing hours varying. You can check out the menu and a full list of hours on its website.