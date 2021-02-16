Emilee Stockman wants you to know self-care is not selfish.

“This isn’t only a skin care issue, but it’s a mental health issue,” Stockman said. “Coming in to have these services done not only is going to make your skin better than it was coming in the door, but also this is your time to relax.”

Stockman is a Queensbury-based esthetician, and was no stranger to hardship this past year.

“Most everybody has had some sort of trauma, whether it’s mentally, physically, emotionally from this pandemic,” said Stockman.

Stockman’s business, Elixir Esthetics, is less than two years old. Eight months after opening the business, COVID-19 closed her doors, and a world of uncertainty set in.

“I started doing at home videos on Instagram, reviewing different face masks, providing free skincare consultations and recommendations via Zoom,” said Stockman.

For five months, Stockman did whatever she could to keep customers engaged online until she was able to reopen Elixir last September. Ever since, the focus has been on sanitation, and assuring customers her space is as safe as possible.

“Through the holiday season, we had that little bit of a spike that we’re still trying to recover from,” Stockman said, “trying to see those numbers get a little bit lower, but there’s definitely been some lulls and some hesitation within the community to come in and get these services.”

Each customer is required to fill out a COVID-19 waiver, stating they don’t have any symptoms, and have not been exposed. Stockman has increased the use of disposable tools, and her mask, of course, stays on.

“As far as everything else goes, just keeping up with the disinfecting and keeping up with the hand sanitizer or the disinfectant detergent,” she said. “Anything that I can do to make my business continue to move on and to keep myself and my clients comfortable is of the utmost importance to me.”

With safety in mind, Stockman also wants people to remember that good skin care is important to overall well-being.

“Not just as a luxury, but as a necessity,” she said. “Our skin is our biggest organ. If you’re having skincare concerns and skin issues, you come see a skin specialist, and taking that time to let all of the stresses of the outside world kind of just dissolve.”

If you’d like to book a service, you can find visit Elixir Esthetics on Instagram.