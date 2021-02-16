INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The owner of a skin care studio in Los Angeles has faced her share of trials and tribulations to get to where she is now.

Sabrina Bradley was adopted and grew up uncertain of who she really was. Somewhere along the way, her life became a true testament of the good that can come with a positive outlook and perseverance. Though she struggled with her identity growing up, she now keeps reminders of the light she finally found within hung up around her skin care studio.

"When life gives you lemons make something sweet," said Sabrina as she read of one of them.

Life has given Sabrina plenty of lemons.

Her mom was in and out of prison and on drugs when she had her. Sabrina then spent the first few years of her life in foster care until she was adopted at 3 years old. As a child, she would grapple with who she really was, even asking her adopted father, Clement Bradley, not to tell people she was adopted.

"I says you are. Anybody can be adopted. Anybody can be a dad. Not anyone can be a father," said Clement. "Not everyone can get the opportunity of being adopted and being part of a family, but I says the title means nothing. What means something is here. Our heart.”

Sabrina always wondered who her biological parents were but never knew how to find them. It impacted her ability to focus on her dreams, but Clement was always there to support her.

As she became an adult, he’d encourage Sabrina to turn her skin care hobby into a business, never suspecting that his advice would lead her to the one person she grew up longing to meet.

“I get this call randomly, and I’m like, who’s calling me on a Sunday?'" said Sabrina. "And I was like, 'Hi it’s Sabrina, how can I help you?' And she said, 'This is your mother. I’m your mom.'"

Sabrina’s mother had found her business information online and was living at a shelter in Los Angeles all along.

"I brought her into my home," said Sabrina. "I didn’t know anything about her. I’m just meeting this woman, but I just felt like I needed to know answers."

Unfortunately, her mother was still involved with drugs and life in the streets, so the relationship was short-lived. But now, Sabrina is still so grateful to have the closure she was searching for all along.

"You have to keep moving," said Sabrina. "You have to keep yourself up and keep going. If not, I can be on drugs. I can be an alcoholic. I can be addicted to things, trying to cope with things."

Instead, she made a business of seeing the beauty in things, encouraging her clients to find their own light shining in each and every one.

"That was one thing that my dad taught me — not to be a victim, turn those situations out and help other people, and that’s one thing that I did with skin because my clients, they are like family," Sabrina said. "So when they come in here, they just feel that warmness."