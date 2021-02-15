DAYTON, Ohio — Three small businesses in Dayton are receiving a boost from JobsOhio.

Canary Consulting, Incenta Rewards, and Oregon Printing are receiving a total of $100,000 in grants.

Jim Hoelscher has been working at Oregon Printing in Dayton for the past 16 years.

“It keeps me interested, yes,” Hoelscher said. “There’s a lot of things. This new press gives me a lot more options than we’ve ever had before.

That new machine he’s talking about is the HP Indigo 7K digital press that was paid for by JobsOhio.

Oregon Printing is one of three companies to receive the JobsOhio grant.

Company leaders said so far that money has gone a long way to make their company more "efficient."

Hoelscher said the new press is keeping him busy and he knows that’s good for business.

“It maximizes profits,” he said. “You’re spending less money on paper, it helps out the company.”

Oregon Printing has been in business since 1976, creating mailings for non-profits and even absentee ballots for the election.

They also make booklets and much more.

Manager Mike Green said receiving the grant during the pandemic is a huge boost for the future of the company.

“With the pandemic, making a move buying a brand new machine is kind of a big scary thing,” Green said. “And that really helped us push the decision to get the press.”

The grant to buy the new press allows them to create jobs over time as more business comes in.

“We can run this machine longer hours a day, which would increase the need for more people,” he said. “You’re increasing the bindery so, the hope is over the next couple years to add two or three new positions.”

But most importantly, it provides job security during an uncertain time.

“We’re able to pick a lot more work, which gives everybody jobs to do so we can keep working,” Hoeslcher said. “This press has been a godsend.”

For more on Oregon Printing visit the company website.