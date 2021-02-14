HIGHLAND PARK, Calif. — Wiping off the water spots on the leaves of this Schefflera houseplant is the kind of love and care Louis Easton, A.K.A. The Plant Mon, gives to all of his plants.

"Just like you’re purchasing a car, they’re getting their plant from the show room floor," said Easton. "So you have to make sure the car’s fully detailed, you want to make sure your plant is fully detailed."

Easton's green thumb is part of his DNA. Growing up, his father worked in nurseries, and Louis would tag along. While his father is no longer earth-side, Easton's business known as The Plant Mon keeps his father’s legacy alive.

"I just share my experience and my passion to the world, and I think everyone should have a plant because it’s great to add life back into your life," Easton said.

His business started as a side hustle in 2016 but became his main gig during the pandemic after Easton was furloughed from his full-time job. Inspired to follow his passion, the plant enthusiast used Instagram to build his plant delivery service, bringing plants to people staying "safer-at-home."

"And that plant that they see, that’s like the burger that you see on the menu, is what you’re going to get," said Easton. "And sometimes you don’t get that when you get that burger, but you’re going to get that plant from The Plant Mon."

While many Black-owned small businesses have been hit hard during the pandemic, Easton leveraged social media to become his own success story, with deliveries and pop-up shops. With his obvious love for plants, customers have been drawn to him and learn how to care for their plants. Plus, sharing his passion also means being an example to young people of color, so they can themselves in the horticulture world.

"If the youngsters could start identifying with nature, and then they could see a career in that, I think that would be a blessing," said Easton.

While the pandemic created an opportunity for Easton to flourish in his passion, his mission is to bring the joy of plants to everyone.

"I don’t want to make millions off of plants," he said. "What I want to do is make millions of people happy off of plants."

The seed for his business was sown in Louis long ago, and now he’s reaping his rewards.

Every Saturday and Sunday during Black History Month, Easton is holding a Plant Mon Q&A on his Instagram Live account from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. And on February 25, check out his Q&A on Instagram Live with @PlantsandTeas. Check out Easton's page for location details of his pop-up shops.