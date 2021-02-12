NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — There’s nothing sweeter for Valentine’s Day than chocolate. And if you still need something for your special someone, Platter’s in North Tonawanda offers some safe options to shop.

From chocolate-covered strawberries to sponge candy and more, the shop has a wide selection of favorites. And they want to make sure everyone gets to enjoy something this year. They offer curbside pickup, delivery, and in-store pickup.

Co-owner Joe Urban says their online sales this year have skyrocketed and they are keeping up with demand. Urban says he’s grateful to the community for their support this past year.

“The community and our employees are our two biggest assets. We are so fortunate that so many people in the community love us. They are our biggest ambassadors. Our employees as well. We have been very very lucky, really fortunate,” said Urban.

They’re offering in-store pick up for their chocolate-covered strawberries through Sunday. Those must be pre-ordered.

For pickup options, call (716)-693-5391 or order online.