HAMBURG, N.Y. — A proposed Amazon distribution center in Hamburg has one local leader optimistic about the future, while others say the true cost of the project outweighs the potential benefits.

During a public hearing on Wednesday, the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency discussed the potential Amazon site that the online-retail-giant wants to build at Lakeshore and Bayview roads.

While the group says the $47 million project would create 100 jobs, only half of those would be full-time. However, Amazon would benefit from a tax break worth more than $2.2 million.

Some members shared their concerns that the $31,000 per year wage for full-time workers is just simply not enough. It's something the Hamburg town supervisor disagrees with, saying those jobs could help families, especially those suffering because of the pandemic.

"Certainly, Amazon job opportunities are not...these jobs offer a hand up or hope to families who are struggling to simply hang on. This community has a moral obligation to assist Amazon employees reap the benefits that can come. To realize the bigger slice of what is indeed a very large pie of one of the most powerful corporations in the world," said Town Supervisor Jim Shaw.

An Amazon representative was present at the meeting and says that while initially Amazon would need to fill 100 jobs, he anticipates hundreds of open positions for drivers.