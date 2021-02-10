PITTSFORD, N.Y. — New family owned businesses continue to open even during this pandemic. The newest tenant in Pittsford Plaza is all about healthy eating.

Body Fuel opened a couple of weeks ago. Husband and wife Bobby and Brigitte Fitzgerald are blending on-the-go protein and vitamin packed smoothies and shakes. They call it "healthy food that tastes good."

"We really wanted to be here in Pittsford Plaza, especially because it is the biggest shopping center here in Rochester. It is something healthy, good and tasty on-the-go. It is our go-to for sure," said Bobby Fitzgerald. "We realize that here in Rochester there aren't many places that you can just go and get a quick protein shake or meal or a smoothie."

This family business is all about freshly made fruit smoothies, proteins shakes, and acai bowls. The menu reads more like a dessert menu, but these healthy smoothies start at just 200 calories and pack upwards of 25 grams of protein.

"This is our Cloud 9. It is coffee, caramel, vanilla, and cinnamon. It is so good," said Brigitte.

This is the Fitzgerald's second Body Fuel location. The first is located in Baytowne Plaza in Webster.

Bobby is a Gates-Chili grad and Brigitte is from Wolcott. Living, working, and raising their daughter in the Greater Rochester area is a priority.

"Rochester is just family orientated for us. All of our family is from Rochester, so when we opened up Body Fuel we had a huge support system of all our friends and family and gym-goers out there who really just want to be a part of it."

Body Fuel is open seven days a week. It is the sixth new store to open at Pittsford Plaza in the last year.