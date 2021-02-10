BRIGHTON, N.Y. — For the second time in less than a week, a judge has dismissed a lawsuit aimed at stopping construction of a Whole Foods supermarket in Brighton.

Brighton Grassroots filed the lawsuit against the planned development on Monroe Avenue.

In a statement, Town Supervisor Bill Moehle said the group, funded by Wegmans, is using lawsuits to delay the reality of a competitor coming to the area.

The group has in the past argued that a new grocery store in that location would further clog an area already dealing with heavy traffic.

Moehle says traffic safety changes are part of the project.