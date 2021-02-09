Monroe County is eliminating this year's permit fee for restaurants.

County Executive Adam Bello says the decision comes because the fee is based on 100% capacity, which restaurants can't operate under because of COVID-19 restrictions.

It's one of several steps the county has taken to ease of the burden on restaurants caused by the pandemic.

This order applies to all restaurants, regardless of size, and those that have already paid the fee will get a refund within 30 days.

But, new permits are still required and restaurants must apply for one by next Thursday, February 18.